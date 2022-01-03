New Delhi: Despite fears of the impending third wave of COVID-19 and the steep rise in Omicron cases in the national capital, Delhiites are throwing caution to the wind and flouting social distancing norms.

"A total of 5,066 cases of violation were identified by Delhi government's enforcement agency on January 2, in which a fine of 1,00,15,300 was imposed on the violators and 45 FIRs were filled," says Delhi government officials.

Most of the cases were from North Delhi (735) and Central Delhi (647). It is important to note that, on January 1, the Delhi Government's enforcement agency had collected a fine of around Rs 99 lakh from the violators.

With 3,194 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021 and the positivity rate in the national capital nearly touched 5 percent.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 14,54,121. There are 8,397 active cases in the state, out of which 4,759 patients are in home isolation.