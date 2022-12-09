New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha during the winter session of Parliament demanded easing the process for the pilgrims of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara located on the India- Pakistan border. He said pilgrims are facing difficulties in getting clearance to visit the Gurdwara and urged the government to make the process easier. The two countries should speak and simplify the rules for paying a visit to Kartar Sahib.

Chadha put up three suggestions to ease the process:

Pilgrims have to wait for their passports and most of them are being rejected. Aadhaar card should be considered to prove one's nationality and the pilgrim should be allowed to visit the Gurudwara Every pilgrim is charged a fee of $20 to visit the Gurudwara, but the entry for the Gurdwara should be made free. The online process to apply for permission should be simplified.

Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have spent his last days in the Gurudwara. The Kartarpur Corridor was thrown open in November 2019, which connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab in India. Sikh Sangat from all over the world initiated to visit Kartarpur Sahib via the corridor.