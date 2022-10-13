Ludhiana (Punjab): Gurmail Singh, an ailing old man, lives with his wife in Jassowal village of Ludhiana, but it doesn't stop him from meeting his younger sister Sakina Bibi, who lives in Pakistan. The siblings were separated during the India- Pakistan partition. Sakina went to Pakistan with her mother, while her elder brother Gurmail lived with his father in Jassowal village of Ludhiana. This connection was made possible with the help of a journalist from Pakistan.

Gurmail Singh is frail and can hardly walk yet his eyes twinkle at the thought of meeting his sister. Gurmail Singh says that he has no memory of partition and he longs to meet his sister. They interacted through a video call, but they are eager to meet. He said he wants to take gifts for his sister and will also take five to seven kgs of 'laddoos' for her 'Sandhara' (gifts given to married girls by her family).

Gurmail Singh said that he applied for the passport and he was told to come to the office on October 25 to fulfil the formalities. He said that only after getting the passport, the schedule of his meeting with his sister will be fixed. The reunion will take place at the Kartarpur Sahib.

He also thanked the journalist for reuniting him with his sister. Villagers are also playing a big role in the reunion of Gurmail Singh with his sister. Gurmail said that once he meets Sakina, he will invite her to come to his native village in Ludhiana.