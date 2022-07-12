Korea (Chhattisgarh): In order to create a ‘food zone’ for wild elephants in the forest area of the Korea district, around 20,000 Peepal saplings have been prepared in Anandpur Nursery in Korea, Chhattisgarh. Sub Divisional Officer of Korea Akhilesh Mishra said that they will prepare 20,000 more saplings in 2023. This has also been done to stay elephants away from the nearby villages.

When the Peepal plants become 5-6 years old, the elephants will use them as fodder, which will reduce the number of elephants entering villages for food. The peepal tree also gives 24 hours of oxygen & is worshiped in Hinduism, Akhilesh Mishra added.

it would be pertinent to mention here that elephant keeps visiting to nearby areas in search of food. Recently a forest officials had said that 20 elephants are roaming in the Kharijharia area and 40 elephants roaming across the Jashpur. Taking cognizance of it he had appealed to locals to be vigilant and avoid going into the village. Even if you come across an elephant, then run away instead of fighting or shooing away them. (ANI)

