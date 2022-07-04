Jashpur: In an unfortunate incident, a man was trampled to death in Jashpur Chhattisgarh on Saturday. It is learned that wild elephant terror has not subsided in Jashpur so far. As per officials, at the midnight, a herd of elephants came near his house to have fruits on the tree. Listening to the sounds of fruits being plucked, three brothers came out and switched on the torches to shoo away elephants.

Initially, they turned back but later they returned to attack them. An elephant caught hold of Anuj with its trunk and trampled him to death. Later, the elephants joined the attack and he was kicked around. In fact, local people struggled to retrieve his badly bruised body. The gory incident happened in Kharijharia, which falls under the Kunkuri Police station of Jashpur.

As people kept shouting, forest officials, who were in nearby areas, tried to reach the spot but couldn't make it before the elephants moved out. Later, forest officials handed over a cheque for Rs 25,000 to the bereaved family as interim relief. "Remaining amount will be paid to them after submitting a detailed report to the department. We have sent the body for postmortem and once the formalities are completed, the remaining amount could be arranged,' said an official.

While locals claim that it is the third such incident in the last month. "Earlier, an elephant had trampled to death a person in Duldula range and Sirimkela too," locals said. As per the forest official, 20 elephants are roaming in the Kharijharia area and 40 elephants roaming across the Jashpur. "We appeal to locals to be vigilant and avoid going into the village. Even if you come across an elephant, then run away instead of fighting or shooing away them," cautioned officials.