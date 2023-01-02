Saharsa (Bihar): An 18-year-old youth on Sunday was shot dead in broad daylight here near Baijnathpur Chowk in Saharsa of Bihar. A live video of the incident has surfaced where two criminals on a bike were seen shooting the victim walking on the roadside. The locals staged a protest against increasing violence in the state and on receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot.

The police identified the victim as Amit Kumar, a resident of Gamharia ward number 12 of Saharsa district. Amit's father Radhe Krishna said that his son was pursuing BA and he had a call from his friend Gaurav, who took him to the market, where two people on a bike shot Amit dead.

DSP Ejaz Hafiz Mani said, "A youth has been shot dead. A team has been constituted to investigate the matter. Raids are being conducted." Radhe Krishna further said that the family suspected Amit's friend Gaurav and demanded that the police nab Gaurav as well as the two criminals. Krishna, along with the locals, also staged a protest, Zonal Inspector Rajmani rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The police registered a case and started a probe.