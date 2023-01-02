Vaishali (Bihar): A youth was shot dead allegedly by his own friend in Bihar's Vaishali on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Jha, a resident of Malpur village under the Patepur police station area. According to sources, there was an argument between Subham and his friends over something after the New Year party. As the dispute worsened, a friend of Subham opened fire at him.

"We were sleeping at home when someone informed us that Shubham had been shot and we rushed to the spot. By that time he was lying on the road and had a bullet injury in his chest. His jacket and slippers were lying scattered on the road," Shubham's neighbour Golu Thakur said. Soon police reached the spot and took the body in their possession and sent it to Hajipur Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Also read: Body of 16-yr-old girl found in Punjab's Ludhiana

Patepur Police Station in-charge, Ramashankar Kumar said, "The dead body of Shubham was found on the road in Vaishali. After that, the police team reached the spot and found that the young man was shot in the chest and due to this he died. Police have started an investigation by sending the dead body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem."

"It is being said that the youth's friend shot him in a dispute over some matter and the investigation is underway to nab the accused," the SHO added.