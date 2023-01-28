Gaya (Bihar): If the State government wants tourism to flourish in Bihar, it has to lift the ban on liquor in the State. This is the rather unique solution given by former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi to the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Majnhi came up with the unique 'solution' to Bihar's tourism woes while speaking at the International Buddhist Festival in Bodh Gaya, leaving the audience in splits.

Terming the liquor ban in Bihar as "excessive", the Hindustani Awam Morcha chief claimed that due to the ban tourists who want to come to Bihar are instead going to Benaras, Kolkata and to the border areas of Jharkhand since liquor is available in those States.

Manjhi said that he will speak to Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav about it and urge him to raise the issue with the Chief Minister. " Since we are unable to provide good food and drink to tourists, they are going to Benaras, Kolkata and to the border areas of Jharkhand where they can as much as they want to," said Manjhi on Friday.

Manjhi even blamed the liquor ban for the lack of foreign tourists in Bihar whom he claimed would avoid the state since they could not consume alcohol in the dry state. " This is the reason why we are losing out on a significant amount of tourism revenue," said Manjhi as the audience roared with laughter. He also said his party would support the decision if Bihar's liquor ban is lifted.

Manjhi argued that if the sale and consumption of liquor are allowed in Bihar, then tourism in the State will grow by leaps and bounds. As for the law and order situation in Bihar Manjhi said that there is peace in the State. " If there is trouble, our SSP Sir will take care of it," he said adding even if restrictions on liquor continue in Bihar it should be in a limited manner.