New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and senior Janata Dal (United) leader Bashistha Narain Singh on Wednesday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he could make a good Prime Minister. His statement came on the day when Nitish Kumar completed 16 years as the state chief minister.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narayan said, "Nitish Kumar has changed the face of Bihar. Kumar's 16-year rule was incredible. He has fixed the broken law and order situation in the state. He worked on the infrastructure and linked cities and villages with smooth roads. Either people living in village or town can avail electricity for 22 to 23 hours a day,"

Backing the state CM, the senior leader further said, "Nitish provides reservation in jobs to uplift the lower section and implemented Nari Shakti Yojana to uplift women. He has taken care of every section of society. The leader with an immaculate image has the potential to become the Prime Minister of the country and has proven it with his 16 years track record. Well, at present he is satisfied to be a Chief Minister,"

Speaking further, Rajya Sabha MP termed the step taken by Kumar to ban liquor in the state as a historic decision. He said, "RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and some BJP MLAs are demanding to lift the ban on liquor but it will not happen. JDU is organizing an awareness campaign and will be implemented with more effective rules."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Kumar saying that 76 scams of more than Rs 30,000 crores occurred under his regime. While the health and education systems of the state are in shambles.

Yadav said, "employment situation in the state is pathetic. Students have to migrate to other states to complete their higher education or to get jobs. There are no new industries in Bihar. According to the Central government institutions like NITI Aayog, NCRB, NSSO etc, Bihar is lacking in many areas."

Read: Bihar ministers involved in liquor trade, alleges Tejashwi Yadav