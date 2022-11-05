Gaya: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman who was accused of being a witch, was burnt alive by a mob in Pachmah village in the Imamganj police station area of Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday.

According to police, the villagers believed that the woman, identified as Hemanti Devi, was responsible for the unnatural death of a man named Parmeshwar Bharti, a couple of days ago. The enraged family members of Parmeshwar and other villagers barged into her house and wrapped her in a cloth before setting her ablaze.

A team of police who reached the spot on information was also attacked by the mob. Several policemen have been injured in the attack. Imamganj SDPO Manoj Ram said, "There has been an incident where a woman, accused of being a witch, was burnt alive by villagers. A case has been registered in this regard. The body has been sent to Magadh Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Soon, all the accused involved will be arrested."