T20 World Cup 2024 | Imam ul Haq Backs Under-fire Captain Babar Azam, Slams Ahmed Shehzad

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team has been under constant criticism for their performance in the ongoing World Cup under the leadership of Babar Azam. But Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq has thrown his weight behind Babar saying he should be respected for what he has done so far for the national side.

Men in Green are staring at an exit from the group stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup courtesy of their shock defeat against the USA in the first group match. After the first two defeats in the tournament, Pakistan bounced back from their losing streak to beat Canada. However, their fate is no more in their hands now and they will have to beat Ireland in their last group game while hoping that the USA will be defeated by Ireland.

Apart from the team, Babar’s performance with the bat has come under scrutiny and Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad is the latest name to join the bandwagon. However, after Shehzad’s outburst, Imam-ul-Haq has come out in support of the 29-year-old saying Babar should be respected.

“We have played for Pakistan for a long time. You can criticise and you have the right to do so. We all are not happy that Pakistan lost to India but please do not forget, one should not forget about respecting the players. he is your captain, remove him or not in the future, he is currently the leader of the side. If you don’t consider him ‘King’ or not, it doesn’t matter because the world calls him that. Nothing you say makes a difference in the end,” Imam ul Haq said on Geo TV’s chat show.

“If the matter of respect is coming up for Azam Khan, with people saying don’t body shame him, it should also be the same for Babar. He is a Pakistani player only.”

Earlier, Shehzad had called the Pakistan captain a fraud king.

"You have a strike rate of 112. You have an average of 26 in ICC events. You have played 207 balls in the powerplay but haven't hit a single six. I think my stats from eight years ago are better than yours. You are a fake King! We play to help win Pakistan tournaments but you are only making a fool of fans on social media with your stats,” he had stated.

Pakistan will play their last game against Ireland on June 16 in a must-win encounter and a defeat will see them take the exit door.