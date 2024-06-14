700 Cr Sheep Scam In Telangana: ED Seeks Details From Animal Husbandry Department

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating into the alleged Rs 700-crore fraud in the Sheep Rearing Development Scheme (SRDC) in Telangana under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has sought details about its implementation from the Animal Husbandry Department.

The agency has written a letter to the State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation asking for details of the beneficiaries, the sellers from whom the sheep were bought, bank account details where payments were made, names of the officials and others.

It is likely that ED will take a few more days to collect the information because many new officials, including senior bureaucrats, have recently assumed responsibilities in the department. On Thursday, additional director of the department, Subbarayudu, took additional charge as the MD while youth welfare department principal secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh has taken charge of the Animal Husbandry Department.

It has been learnt that these officials will provide information sought by the ED to the state government on Friday. Details of the beneficiaries, sellers and officials are being collected from all the districts and these will be submitted to the ED.

This apart, the ED has also sought the departmental internal inquiry report. The top officials are expected to seek permission from the state government ahead of providing details to the agency.

Read more

Sheep Distribution Scam Is Worth Rs 700 Cr: ACB; Ex-Minister's OSD Among 2 Held