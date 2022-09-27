Ranchi (Jharkhand): An elderly woman was killed by her nephew on the charges of practising witchcraft at Baredih village under Tamad police limits on Tuesday. On receiving information about the ghastly crime, the police rushed to the village and arrested the accused. The deceased was identified as the wife of one Puran Swansi.

According to police, the woman had gone to work in the field while her nephew attacked her with a sharp weapon. Puran Swansi ran to save his wife, but the accused attacked him, too. Puran somehow managed to escape unhurt. He immediately rushed to the village and informed the villagers about the incident. On being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Speaking on the incident, Bundu DSP Ajay Kumar said, "The villagers alleged that this murder has been committed by branding the victim as a witch. But during the investigation, it has been revealed that this is a matter of dispute as the murder has been carried out by only one person, who is the nephew of the deceased." He further said that the accused nephew has been arrested. It has been revealed that there used to be frequent fights between the two families. However, the motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.