Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Honours All We Imagine as Light Team Cannes Recognition

Hyderabad: Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, felicitated the cast of the movie All We Imagine As Light on June 13, lauding their remarkable achievement at the recent Cannes Film Festival. The film, helmed by director Payal Kapadia, clinched the esteemed Grand Prix accolade at Cannes, marking it as the first Indian film to grace the prestigious main competition segment in three decades.

The CM honored actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and Aziz Nedumangad for their compelling portrayals in the movie. Additionally, cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who clinched the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award at Cannes, was also recognized for his exceptional contribution.

Expressing his appreciation on Twitter, CM Vijayan commended the team and shared a snapshot with the film's cast and crew, stating, "Honoured the four Malayali actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Azees Nedumangad and Hridhu Haroon who played main roles in the Grand Prix-winning film All We Imagine as Light at @Festival_Cannes. Also, congratulated others who made Indian cinema proud at Cannes. In the wake of the Kuwait tragedy, the ceremony was held without any festivities. Wishing all the artists greater success in future."

All We Imagine As Light delves into the lives of two nurses from Kerala, navigating personal struggles while being colleagues and roommates. Their journey takes a transformative turn during a coastal town excursion, weaving a poignant narrative that struck a chord with international audiences.

On May 25, Payal Kapadia etched her name in history as the first Indian filmmaker to clinch the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine as Light. This award, the second-most prestigious at the festival after the Palme d'Or, marked a significant milestone for Indian cinema. The Palme d'Or this year was awarded to American director Sean Baker for his film Anora.

During a press event post her win, Kapadia showered praise on Malayalam cinema and its audience, underscoring the diversity and caliber of films emerging from Kerala. She highlighted that even art house films enjoy good distribution in the region, a scenario distinct from much of the rest of India.

"Cinema from Kerala has an immense range of films being made," Kapadia remarked. "I think the audience in Kerala is really open to watching different kinds of films. They are lucky to be part of a large variety of films."