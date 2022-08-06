Agartala: Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday, while inaugurating a moving planetarium in Tripura's Bishramganj, said that an initiative had been taken to increase scientific inquisitiveness among students.

"The government has taken various programs to increase the interest of students towards science. Moving planetariums are being organized in all districts of the state to increase students' enthusiasm about space," said Deputy Chief Minister while inaugurating a moving planetarium at Bishramganj Higher Secondary School. These planetariums will be launched in various schools in the district to help students explore space, planets, satellites, and galaxies.

The minister said, "Rs 8 lakh were spent on the construction of these planetariums. This is the age of science, so students should turn science-centric. The government has taken various steps to develop education in the state. Extension of quality education to marginalized areas has also been prioritized," he added. Secretary of Science and Technology Department PK Chakraborty and Additional Secretary Animesh Das also spoke on the occasion.