Agartala: Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said that the incidents that have taken place in Maharashtra using the name of Tripura are shameful and people are trying to tarnish the image of the state.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Dev Verma said that attempts to tarnish Tripura's cultural heritage and glory are highly reprehensible.

“Some people are doing narrow politics by publishing fake news and videos. The State government will not put up with that. Attempts are being made to disgrace Tripura in the country with provocation. The State government will not let Tripura's name be disgraced”, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He also claimed that there never has been any communal riot in Tripura, which reflects the glory of our history of having lived together peacefully.

“We welcome criticism from other parties, but this is completely conspiracy."

"The incidents that have taken place in some of the selected cities of Maharashtra using the name of Tripura are shameful for us. People for their narrow political gains are trying to tarnish the image of Tripura by spreading fake photos and news," said Varma.