New Delhi: At the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the budget session, the Indian Under-19 Cricket team's World Cup glory met with praises by India's Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's speech, and reverence by the usual thumping of the desks by other leaders on Tuesday.

As soon as the Upper House assembled at around 1 pm, a follow-up to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Economic Survey and President Droupadi Murmu’s address, Chairman Dhankar took the opportunity to congratulate the Under-19 Women’s cricket team.

"A monumental achievement," he went on praising the athletes to take sports to new heights and inspire the upcoming athletes. "Sharing the sentiments of the nation, congratulations to the Indian under-19 women's cricket team for bringing laurels to the country by winning the inaugural ICC under-19 women's T-20 World Cup tournament held in South Africa from 14th January to 29th January, 2023.

"The monumental achievement of our young women sportspersons is a matter of great pride for the entire nation. Their accomplishment is a testimony to unwavering focus, tremendous hard work, and wholehearted dedication. Their spectacular performance will surely set the tone for our upward trajectory in sports and reflects changing sports ecosystem in the country. I wish all the players of the Indian women's under-19 cricket team the very best for their future and hope that they would continue to make their country proud with their achievenments and be an inspiration to many others," he said.

In an extraordinary feat, a first for the team, India on Sunday defeated England by seven wickets in T20 World Cup final to seal the deal and clinch the elusive WC title for their country. It was another clinical display with the ball that held the key to India's march to victory, with Titas Sadhu setting the pace, with the spinners delivering another telling performance when it mattered.

Supplementing the fine bowling was outstanding fielding. The dismissal of England's captain, Grace Scrivens, epitomised the sheer determination in the Indian ranks. The left-hander hit Archana towards long-off, where Gongadi Trisha sprinted in, then leapt forward to take an excellent, tumbling catch.

It was the key wicket, in many ways, and the celebrations from India confirmed as much. Scrivens would go on to scoop the Player of the Tournament award, but she would have given all of that up for a better English display with the bat.

Shafali Verma won the toss and elected to bowl, and Sadhu struck yet again in the first over. She hurried one onto Liberty Heap, who could only loop her attempted pull straight up and back to a gleeful Sadhu. Her figures of two for 6 in four overs deservedly earned her the Player of the Match award with just the start that India craved. She was backed up well by Archana (two for 17) and the irrepressible Parshavi Chopra, who snared two for 13 to close out a terrific tournament offering.

There were also wickets apiece for Mannat Kashyap, Verma and Sonam Yadav, as England tumbled to 22 for four and then eventually 68 all out in 17.1 overs. After a tournament of free-scoring, only Ryana Macdonald-Gay (19 off 24 balls), Niamh Holland (10) and Sophia Smale (11) could reach double figures.

England's hopes for more heroics with the ball were raised when they removed Verma (15) and Shweta Sehrawat (5) inside the first four overs. Verma hit a four and a six as she tried to put the heat on England early before she top-edged Hannah Baker to short fine-leg.

Soumya Tiwari and Trisha were having none of it. Tiwari smacked three fours in her 24 not out from 37 balls, while Trisha got more and more fluent as the target came into sight. Her 29-ball stay was ended on 24, bowled by Alexa Stonehouse as she tried to finish it off in style.