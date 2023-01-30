Rohtak: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the house of Indian Under-19 women's cricket team captain Shefali Verma in Rohtak on Monday. The CM congratulated Shefali for bringing this laurel to the country and for the State.

Khattar extended heartiest greetings to Shefali's father Sanjeev Verma and mother Praveen Verma. The CM gathered from Shefali's parents the cricketing star's journey. Later, while interacting with reporters, Khattar expressed heartiest congratulations to Indian team team members, including Shefali Verma for achieving spectaculor victory.

Wishing Shefali a bright future, the CM said, she will be joining the senior team in future and thereby bringing more laurels for the country and the state. He said Shefali's achievement will be honored as per the policy of the Haryana government and the announcement in that regard will come in due course.

Khattar said that it was a matter of pride for him as well since Shefali's family hails from Baniyani village in Rohtak district of Haryana. Baniyani is also the ancestral village of Khattar. Shefali's family members along with their freinds and relatives were watching the final match together at her place on TV. They broke into celebration the moment the winning runs were scored.

Cricketer Shafali shot into limelight at the age of 15 when she broke the record of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar by scoring half-century in international cricket. Whereas at the age of 16, Sachin had scored his first half-century in international cricket.