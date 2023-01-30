U19 Women's T20 WC: ETV Bharat interacts with star batter Soumya Tiwari's family after historic win

Bhopal: ETV Bharat had a hearty conversation with Bhopal-based cricketer Soumya Tiwari's family. Soumya's unbeaten knock of 24 off 37 balls in the final match against England guided her team clinch the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title. The finisher scored the winning runs as well.

Soumya's mother Bharti said that not only her daughter's but "her dream too has come true". During the conversation with Adarsh Chaurasia, our ETV Bharat reporter, Soumya's father Manish Tiwari made a video call to the his daughter amid her celebrations on winning the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title in the summit clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Soumya said her entire was able to perform under pressure. "Despite the pressure, they were able to perform well due to their game plan. She even showed the celebrations in the green room and thanked people for the support they showed to the U-19 women's team," she said.

Tiwari's parents were overjoyed at the historical win. Bharti said she did not watch the match as she was busy praying for her daughter and team India. She said that she was proud of her daughter and credited her hard work for her success. Her mother added that Soumya was confident of the win and had promised to bring the World Cup home.

Speaking of the match, Soumya's father said that the last shot of his daughter's bat scored the winning runs, which he felt as remarkable. "I do not have the words to express how proud I am about my daughter. Her dream was to play in the World Cup. We're all very happy for her victory," he added. An ecstatic Sakshi, younger sister of Soumya, said the entire family is on cloud nine.