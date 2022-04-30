Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans here in the 43rd match of Indian Premier League on Saturday. Bangalore would expect their big guns -- Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell -- to unleash themselves against an in-form Gujarat's bowling attack.

At the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya said, "Thank you (on being congratulated for playing his 100th IPL game). To be honest when I went to have a few knocks I thought I have come a long way. 2015 when it all started and today leading the side, proud of myself. We would have liked to bat first as well because of the heat. The wicket won't change much. It is just about how we manage our intensity and don't get overcooked. The boys had a couple of hits and it was all about recovery. We have made two changes, one forced as Yash Dayal has a niggle, Pradeep Sangwan comes in and for Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan comes in."

On the other hand, RCB captain Faf du Plessis said, "We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat. But hopefully the wicket will get little bit slower. Couple of games in the tournament does not make you a bad team. There is still some high class quality players, so keep trusting them and knowing things will change around the corner."

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

