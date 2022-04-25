Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss on Monday and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) here at the Wankhede Stadium in the 38th match of Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and will look to win the contest to make their chances better for the playoffs.

At the toss, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, "We will bowl first. We don't know if dew will come or not. Hope that dew comes in the second half. We'll look to keep things simple, we will stick to our plans, don't want to try too many things. Sometimes you lose the toss and things don't go well for us. Sometimes you might not bat or bowl well. We are going with the same team."

On the other hand, Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal said, "I don't really have a choice, I have lost six out of seven tosses. We don't mind having a bat first. We don't want to dwell too much about the last game, we want to move on. Thinking as a seven game tournament, it's a fresh start for us. Everyone knows what needs to be done, it's just about executing our plans. We have made three changes. Shahrukh, Ellis and Arora are out. Rajapaksa, Sandeep and Rishi Dhawan come in."

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana