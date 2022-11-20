T20 International: New Zealand wins toss, chooses to bowl first
T20 International: New Zealand wins toss, chooses to bowl first
Mount Maunganui: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday. The series-opener was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain on Friday.
Teams:
India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson. (PTI)
