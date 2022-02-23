Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Poonam Pandey is the latest contestant to enter the upcoming reality show Lock Upp. Confirming Poonam's participation in the show, the makers released a promo on Wednesday.

Poonam is the third confirmed contestant for the show which will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Ahead of locking up Poonam Pandey, the makers earlier confirmed the participation of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi and actor Nisha Rawal. Going by the board held by Poonam in the promo, she has been arrested under the charge of 'Hot and extremely bothered'.

Poonam is known for making headlines for her bold statements and even bolder sartorial choices. The actor is among the most controversial celebrities of tinselville courtesy of her provocative content on social media.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted pre-arrest bail to Poonam in a case related to a porn films racket also involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. Later last year, Poonam was in the spotlight for accusing her husband Sam Bombay of assault following which she was admitted to the hospital.

The captive reality show will be hosted by the Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. It will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.