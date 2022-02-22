Mumbai (Maharashtra): Comedian Munawar Faruqi will participate in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show Lock Upp. On Tuesday, the show's makers unveiled a video revealing Munawar's participation in the show.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Shows huye hain inke cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein inke plans? #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free." Speaking of Munawar, in 2021, he was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month.

READ | Burying the hatchet, Kangana keen to have KJo on her celebrity show

In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana will be seen hosting the Alt Balaji's show.

As reported earlier, Nisha Rawal wad declared as the first contestant on the fearless reality show. Nisha is known for her role in TV shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is the estranged wife of Karan Mehra. In the middle of 2021, the two split. Nisha Rawal said that Karan Mehra was emotionally and physically abusive and she also accused him of infidelity. In fact, Nisha Rawal filed an FIR. So, her entry will surely make it interesting.