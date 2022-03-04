New Delhi: Actor Shilpa Shetty has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming female-centric film Sukhee. Giving a glimpse of herself as Sukhee, Shilpa shared a boomerang video on Instagram in which she could be seen holding the clapboard and informing her fans that she has completed the first shot of the film.

"A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: #SUKHEE. First shot done," the 46-year-old captioned the post. Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and wished good luck to the Dhadkan star. Her younger sister Shamita Shetty wished her well and wrote, "All the best munki,' while veteran actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "All the best my friend."

For the unversed, Shilpa on Wednesday jetted off to Chandigarh to shoot for the movie. Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series have joined hands to produce the female-centric project. The upcoming film will be helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like Dhoom 3 and Jab Harry Met Sejal among others.

Shetty was last seen in the 2021 comedy Hungama 2, which marked her return to the screen after Apne (2007). The actor also has the action romantic comedy Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, in the pipeline.