Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill are shooting together for the latter's chat show in Mumbai. During a photoshoot for the same, Shilpa and Shehnaaz found some time to make a reel on Boring Day.

On Tuesday, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to share the reel wherein she and Shehnaaz are sen lip-syncing to Boring Day. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better ☀️♥️😋. #reelitfeelit #reels #reelsinstagram #trendingreels #trendingsong."

READ | Shehnaaz Gill slays in Manish Malhotra saree worth more than Rs 1 lakh - pics

As reported earlier, Shehnaaz will feature in Shilpa Shetty's chat show Shape of You. In her show, Shilpa will interview a new guest every episode and talk about their health journey. It will focus on their mental and physical transformation from the beginning of their career to now.

For unversed, Boring Day is Yashraj Mukhate's creation who shot to fame with the success of the song Tuada Kutta Tommy featuring dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill. Mukhate collaborated with the singer-actor again for a new song titled Boring Day. The new short song, released later last month, features a composition of Shehnaaz's dialogues from her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, with the refrain 'such a boring day, such a boring people'.