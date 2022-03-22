Hyderabad (Telangana): Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's apparent collaboration for an upcoming movie has set the gossip mills buzzing in the industry. The recent report regarding the movie suggests an interesting backdrop for the duo's possible collaboration. The film is said to be going on floors in April once Samantha wraps up shooting of her upcoming film Yashoda.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie will have a Kashmir backdrop, and most of its story will apparently be canned in the locales of Kashmir. Vijay and Samantha's maiden collaboration is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Shiva Nirvana, of Ninnu Kori, Majili, and Tuck Jagadish movies, will direct Vijay Deverakonda for this yet-to-be-announced movie.

Earlier Kiara Advani's name also did rounds for Deverakonda's film with Shiva Nirvana. The makers, however, seems to have roped in powerhouse actor Samantha to play the lead opposite Vijay in the film. The details regarding the movie, which is tentatively titled VD 12 are kept under the wraps currently. It is reported that the producers have decided to launch the movie by the end of 2022.

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda awaits the release of his Puri Jagannadh directed pan-India movie Liger. Following which he will be reuniting with Puri for Jana Gana Mana. The actor is said to be playing an Army officer in the upcoming movie. Meanwhile, Samantha is busy shooting her upcoming film Yashoda. She also has an epic love saga Shakuntalam ready for release.