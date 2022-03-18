Hyderabad (Telangana): In a video shared by actor turned producer Charmme Kaur, heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is seen engrossed in conversation with a young lady. The video shared by Charmme is from the star-studded birthday bash of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. Capturing Vijay and the young actor, Charmme is heard saying "Who's this hot babe?" as the two continues to talk in a room dazzling with Bollywood stars.

On Friday, Charmme took to her Instagram handle to share a video from Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash which was hosted by Dharma Productions' head-honcho Karan Johar. While Vijay is busy chatting with this young actor, Charmme interrupts them saying, "And who is this hot babe Vijay is talking to?" Just when she again asks, "Who is this girl?," Ananya Panday turns her head and happily poses for Charmme in a stunning sheer dress. Sharing the video, Charmme wrote, "My stunning #Liger couple 😘😘I love u both 😘😘😘."

For Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash, Ananya wore a sheer dress that complimented her tall figure to a T. The actor looked like a supermodel in the black outfit which clearly made her the best-dressed celebrity at Apoorva's birthday bash. Ananya and Vijay will be seen together in Puri Jagannath's pan-India film Liger.

Liger is produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, and Jagannadh. Touted to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas in India, Liger also features boxing legend, Mike Tyson. The upcoming sports drama is slated to get a worldwide theatrical release on August 25, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.