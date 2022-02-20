Hyderabad (Telangana): Ahead of the launch of the first look from her highly anticipated upcoming film Shaakuntalam, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unwinding in her home state, Kerala. The actor took to social media to share pictures and videos as she escaped the hustle and bustle of everyday life and embraced nature.

On Saturday, Samantha took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her Kerala visit. Donning a red tank top and matching shorts, Samantha looks relaxed as she poses against the scenic backdrop. Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Life ☮️You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows."

The actor visited Athirappilly falls which is often called Niagra of India. Absorbing and observing nature, the Family Man 2 actor also meditated at the largest waterfall in Kerala. She took to Instagram Stories to share a video of the same. Sharing a short video of herself meditating, Samantha quoted Sadguru's words: "Meditation is a means to realise the inner beauty of your existence".

Meanwhile, Samantha will soon join the next schedule of shooting for her upcoming movie Yashoda, which will also have Varalaxmi Sharathkumar in a lead role. Other projects starring Samantha are currently under pre-production works, while her epic saga Shakunthalam will have a release date soon.