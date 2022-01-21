Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a gala time in Switzerland. The actor, who is known for her love for adventures, is exploring winter hiking and snowshoeing in Switzerland. While her picture from the snow-capped mountains is making headlines, what is also creating buzz is her separation post.

On Thursday night, Samantha took to Instagram to share a picture from Verbier, a holiday resort and ski area in the Swiss Alps. Sharing the picture, the Family Man 2 actor said that she is exploring winter sport for four days. According to Samantha, skiing is 'not easy but fun.'

Sharing a glimpse of her skier look, Samantha shared a picture donning yellow jacket and white denim with helmet and ski goggles. Alongside the image, the 34-year-old actor wrote, "Day 4 is when the magic happens 🤍#skiingainteasybutitsureisfun."

On a related note, Samantha's separation post is also making headlines after netizens found missing from her social media pages.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on social media last year. Fans and followers, who are keeping a close watch on the former couple's social media handles have found out that the actor has deleted her separation post while it's still there on Naga Chaitanya's social media handle.

On October 2, 2021, Samantha and Naga took to their respective social media handles to announce their separation.