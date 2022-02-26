Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her happiness over the completion of 12 years in the movie industry. As she thanked her fans, she calls them 'the most loyal fans in the world'. In a heartfelt note, the Shakuntalam actor wrote on her social media profiles, "Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry."

"It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world", Samantha's note reads.

The actor also shared another good news with her fans. Samantha in another post shared that is honoured with the Champions of Change award by the Telangana government for her philanthropic work in the state.

"Honored to receive the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' award. This one feels special for it recognizes our work in the area of social welfare through @pratyushasupportor . @championsofchangeawards @drmanjulaanaganiofficial @seshankabinesh," she wrote alongside the picture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave, in which she starred opposite Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Samantha's filmography includes super hit movies from Telugu and Tamil languages. Atharintiki Daaredi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Manam, Aa aa, Eega, Oh Baby, Majili, and others are among Samantha's super hit movies in Telugu.

Her appearance in Theri, Mersal, and other Tamil movies brought much craze for her in Tamil as well. Samantha's OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man series, brought huge critical acclaim. Her last appearance in Allu Arjun's blockbuster pan-India movie Pushpa, in a special song Oo Antava made her one of the most happening leading lady in India.