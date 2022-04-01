Colombo (Sri Lanka): At least ten people were injured including journalists after protests held outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent on Thursday. Six people were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after sustaining injuries following clashes between protestors and police in Mirihana. Another four patients were admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, Daily Mirror reported.

All the injured people were male persons and several of them were journalists, Daily Mirror reported citing hospital sources. The protest was staged over the government's failure to address the existing issues in the island nation. The protesters clashed with the police outside the residence of President Rajapaksa in Mirihana. A bus attached to the Sri Lanka Army and a jeep were set on fire by protesters. Moreover, police have imposed a curfew in several areas in Colombo.

Also read: Sri Lanka plunges into 10-hour daily power cut as fuel crisis worsens

"Police curfew imposed until further notice with immediate effect within Colombo North, Colombo South, Colombo Central and Nugegoda Police Division," said Inspector General of Police, reported Daily Mirror. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector. Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

Also read: India to help Sri Lanka as island nation suspends surgeries due to shortage of medicine

ANI