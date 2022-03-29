New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday asked the Indian high commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay to help a hospital in Sri Lanka that has suspended surgeries due to a shortage of medical facilities amid the financial crunch in the island nation. Earlier on Monday, the Director of the Peradeniya Hospital in the central district of Kandy had announced the temporary suspension of all routine surgeries due to the shortage of medicine.

Expressing concern over the matter, EAM Jaishankar asked the Indian high commissioner to look into the matter and asked him to discuss measures on how India can help in such unprecedented circumstances. "Disturbed to see this news. Am asking High Commissioner Baglay to contact and discuss how India can help", Jaishankar tweeted.

“There is a shortage of several drugs and consumable items used for anaesthesia and surgery at our hospital... It was decided to suspend all routine surgeries including surgeries of patients already admitted today itself," read a circular. The Indian line of credit, currency swaps, and deferment of Asian Clearance Unit payments have provided the island nation with relief. The bilateral meetings and interactions EAM had with Sri Lanka highlighted that Sri Lanka is a priority for India.

