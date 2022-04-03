New Delhi: After the meeting between President Ram Nath Kovind and Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, four MoUs were signed between both sides in the field of Culture and Art, Disaster Management, Youth matters and Financial intelligence, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) informed. President of India Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Turkmenistan is not only the first visit by an Indian President to the country but this is also the first visit hosted by the newly elected President of Turkmenistan.

"This comes at a time when we celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence and Turkmenistan celebrates 30 years of independence and together both our countries mark 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations of two great countries," Verma said. He stated that on Saturday both the Presidents had a private conversation followed by delegation-level talks.

"The talks were personified by the traditional spirit of friendship and mutual understanding which has characterized by the relationship over the last 3 decades," he added. The leaders discussed several issues of bilateral and regional and international concerns. Secretary (West) noted that the leaders noted that the bilateral trade between the two countries which currently stands at less than USD 100 million is not living up to its potential and a lot more has to be done.

In the hope to boost ties between both countries, Verma said that the leadership guided that business communities of both sides need to engage more. "Need to engage in each other's markets and also do so under the framework of India-Central Asia Business Council," he said during the address. The leaders also noted that connectivity for commercial and other purposes is extremely important and critical.

"We need to further engage in Turkmenistan which is strategically located and for that matter.. the significance of the North-South transport corridor, the Ashgabat Agreement and the Chabahar Port in Iran to increase trade between India and Turkmenistan was discussed," he added. Cooperation for effective management of Covid was discussed. Moreover, Afghanistan was discussed where both sides shared the consensus for inclusive and representative government, combatting terrorism, drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women.

ANI