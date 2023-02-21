New Delhi: Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth will be visiting India for the first time to review the green and sustainable progress made between the two countries. They will be in India from February 26 to March 2 at the invitation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The official tour of the royal couple comes amid a flurry of high-level visits to India.

The Royal couple will lead a large business delegation from Denmark to India and will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Magnus Heunicke, Minister for Environment and Lars Aagaard and Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, along with senior officials and a high-level business delegation. Denmark's crown Prince had last visited India in 2003. Earlier, Queen Margrethe II had visited India in 1963 as Crown Princess.

During the bilateral visit, Crown Prince Frederick will discuss with India's Vice-President and will address the opening session of the 'India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress', organised by CII. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. "India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues. The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark", the MEA said.

The royal couple will also travel to Agra and Chennai and will fly back on March 2 from Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Denmark in March 2022 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During his visit, had met his Danish counterpart Mette Fredericksen and expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths in Ukraine. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

At that time, they also noted that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states. They discussed the destabilising effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications. Both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.