New Delhi: Russia on Friday said it had begun withdrawing more tanks and armoured vehicles from areas near Ukrainian border, hinting towards de-escalation. "Another military train carrying personnel and military equipment belonging to tank army units of the western military district returned to their permanent bases in the Nizhny Novgorod region after completing scheduled exercises," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

India has maintained its position by not siding either with Russia or the US and has called for peace and tranquility via diplomacy and talks. Russian embassy in New Delhi tweeted on Friday that it "welcome India's balanced, principled and independent approach". As the drift between Moscow and Washington continues to grow over Ukraine, the United States on Friday said that that secretary of state Antony J Blinken will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Europe next week if there is no Ukraine invasion.

READ: India reiterates call for diplomacy as Ukraine tensions heighten