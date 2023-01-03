Hyderabad: Popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah witnessed the exits of actors like Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat and Shailesh Lodha. After the leading actors' departure, the show's director Malav Rajda has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Malav was part of the show for the last 14 years. Reportedly, December 15 was his last day on the set and surprisingly there was no farewell planned for the director who spent more than a decade on the show. Soon after the news of Rajda's exit made headlines, rumours about his fallout with the makers started doing the rounds which he dined saying that he only has gratitude for the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

"If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer)," Rajda told a webloid when asked whether the differences with makers was the reason behind his exit from the show.

The iconic show as first aired on July 28, 2008, and continues to be a popular sitcom, which in a light-hearted and humorous way keeps raising awareness about social issues. It is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by the playwright and humourist Taarak Janubhai Mehta, who passed away in 2017. It appeared in the Gujarati magazine, Chitralekha.

The initial cast of the show included names such as Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada, or the ever-popular Daya Ben, and Shailesh Lodha, who played titular role Taarak Mehta, the narrator of the show. He recently quit the sitcom.

The show's story revolves around the lives of the people living in the Gokuldhaam Society. They come from different backgrounds and Gokuldham is often referred to as Mini India in the show.