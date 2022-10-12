Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Disha Vakani became a household name for her character Dayaben in popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor took a sabbatical in 2017 after she gave birth to a baby girl. Later, Disha also welcomed a baby boy. The most loved actor from the popular show is away from the limelight but she continues to make headlines every now and then.

Of late, reports of Disha Vakani being diagnosed with throat cancer are doing rounds of the webloids. Few reports suggested that the actor "had suffered throat cancer because of her character Dayaben’s peculiar voice in the show." The truth, according to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Harshad Joshi, hints otherwise.

"Disha is healthy and the news of her being diagnosed with cancer is baseless," said Harshad Joshi, who is the main director of the show. Disha is not in regular touch with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team after she left the show but Harshad while speaking to us claimed that the actor is in pink of her health.

The director also refuted the claims of Disha being diagnosed with the deadly disease as she had to strain her voice to maintain the peculiar voice quality of her character Dayaben in the show for years. "The rumours are baseless. There are thousands of mimicry artists who have worked their entire life mimicking various personalities." Harshad also requested social media user to refrain from circulating fake news as it can "hurt and cause trauma to the person involved."

In exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Harshad said that he got in touch with Disha's brother and actor Mayur Vakani, who confirmed that his sister is absolutely healthy.

For unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah follows the narrative of the daily happenings in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society and the members residing there. Directed by Harshad Joshi, the show has been entertaining the audience for the last 12 years. It featured Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani in lead roles before she bid adieu to the show in 2017.

The audience of the show are missing their favourite Disha Vakani. The actor will always remain the foremost memorable. From her signature 'Hey Maa Maataji' to her 'Tapu Ke Papa' - fans miss everything about her character. Vakani took a maternity and never came back.