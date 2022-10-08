Hyderabad (Telangana): Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh received a death threat from an unknown person via phone call. During the conversation, the person threatened Shahnaaz's father to kill him before Diwali.

Shehnaaz Gill's father got a call while he was going from Punjab's Beas to Tarantan. According to reports, the youth first abused Santok and then said that he would enter his house and kill him before Diwali. Following the incident, Santok filed a police complaint.

Sukh, who is a politician in Punjab, was attacked in 2021 too when an attempt was made to kill him. In 2021, Santok joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and on December 25, he was attacked by two unknown people. The two accused had fired at Santok. Back then, it was reported that four gunshots hit Santok's car and the attackers fled soon after his gunmen rushed in to rescue him.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Before the release of her Bollywood debut, Shehnaaz Gill has managed to have another film in her kitty. The actor will also be seen in John Abraham's next film 100%. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala joined hands for 100% which is a family entertainer. The Sajid Khan film, set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action and chaos.