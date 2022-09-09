Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor and former Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill wants Thor, the Norse God, to pay her a little attention. Upping her workout ante, Gill, in a video, is seen trying new styles of workout regimes to look like Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster, the love interest of Thor played by Chris Hemsworth in the movie Thor: Love And Thunder.

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz is surely smitten by Thor. In her latest social media post, Ms. Gill is seen swooning over Chris Hemsworth.

"Main chahti hoon ki Thor iss Kaur pe bhi thoda dhyaan de! Toh main bhi Natalie Portman jaise koi workout-shurkout kar hi leti hoon (I want that Thor gives a little attention to this Kaur. So, I shall start working out like Natalie Portman)," Gill said. Admitting that the film is an all-round entertainer with romance, comedy, and action soaked into every frame of the movie, Shehnaaz said: "Thor Superhero hi nahi, woh thunder ka God bhi hai! By god!"

"Toofani action karta hai aur bade se bade villain-o ki batti gul kar deta hai!. Jitna confident woh apne action mein hai, utna hi shy woh romance mein hai. Bas ek spark ka intezaar hai, bijli toh maine bhi gira deni hai fir! (He really fights well with the villains. The amount of confidence he has on his action, he is also as much shy. There's just a little spark which is needed. Then I will give the thunder,)" said Shehnaaz in a video wherein she is seen promoting the film Thor: Love And Thunder.

READ | Shehnaaz Gill opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3? Here's what makers have to say

Shehnaaz also said that Thor is funnier than her. "Aur uski comedy?? UFF! Mere se bhi zyaada funny hai banda. Hasa hasa ke ne usne paet hi dukha diya hai (And his comedy. He is funnier than me)," added Gill.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is also rumoured to be approached to play the lead in Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3.