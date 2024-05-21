Gujarat: 4 Children Drown in Bor Talav While Swimming, 1 Saved

Bhavnagar: Four children allegedly drowned after they went swimming in Bor Talav, a lake in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday.

It has been learnt that a group of five children had gone swimming in the lake due to scorching heat but slipped into deep water. Women, who were washing clothes on the banks, informed the police about the drowning incident following which, a rescue operation was launched. All five were shifted to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar, where four were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Rashiben Manishbhai Charolia (9), Dhinguben Vijaybhai Parmar (8), Archanaben Hareshbhai Dabhi (17) and Komalben Manishbhai Charoliya (13). 13-year-old Kinjalben Manishbhai Charolia was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Bhavnagar Fire Department Chief Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja said, "We got information at around 12.30 pm and an urgent rescue operation was initiated. After fishing out the five children from water, we took them to the hospital in an ambulance. A 13-year-old child is being treated at Sir T Hospital."

Locals said the mishap occurred when some women were washing clothes on the banks of the lake. They saw the children calling out for help and immediately raised an alarm, a local said. Many people gathered at the lake and soon a team from local police station reached there, he added.