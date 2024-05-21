ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 4 Children Drown in Bor Talav While Swimming, 1 Saved

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Gujarat: 4 Children Drown in Bor Lake While Swimming, 1 Saved
Ambulance in front of hospital (ETV Bharat Picture)

Five children had gone for swimming in the lake when they slipped into deep water. The rescue team managed to save only one girl while the remaining four were drowned.

Bhavnagar: Four children allegedly drowned after they went swimming in Bor Talav, a lake in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday.

It has been learnt that a group of five children had gone swimming in the lake due to scorching heat but slipped into deep water. Women, who were washing clothes on the banks, informed the police about the drowning incident following which, a rescue operation was launched. All five were shifted to Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar, where four were declared brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Rashiben Manishbhai Charolia (9), Dhinguben Vijaybhai Parmar (8), Archanaben Hareshbhai Dabhi (17) and Komalben Manishbhai Charoliya (13). 13-year-old Kinjalben Manishbhai Charolia was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Bhavnagar Fire Department Chief Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja said, "We got information at around 12.30 pm and an urgent rescue operation was initiated. After fishing out the five children from water, we took them to the hospital in an ambulance. A 13-year-old child is being treated at Sir T Hospital."

Locals said the mishap occurred when some women were washing clothes on the banks of the lake. They saw the children calling out for help and immediately raised an alarm, a local said. Many people gathered at the lake and soon a team from local police station reached there, he added.

Read More

  1. 1. Eight Persons Including Three Children Drowned To Death In Narmada River At Gujarat's Poicha
  2. Bihar: Five People Died By Drowning During 'Mundan' Ceremony At Ganga River Ghat In Begusarai

TAGGED:

DROWN IN BOR TALAV WHILE SWIMMINGSLIPPED INTO DEEP WATERDROWNEDCHILDREN DROWNGUJARAT CHILDREN DROWN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.