Chennai: On Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, fans are getting to see his avatar in Farzi. Prime Video has dropped a video of their upcoming crime thriller, featuring the actor as Michael, a supercop on the hunt for the con artist Sunny, aka Artist, played by Shahid Kapoor.

The video gives a glimpse into the life of the police officer who is hell bent on eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country, and will go to any extent for the same. As the feisty cop prepares to catch Mansukh (Kay Kay Menon) and Artist, it's hard to ignore his affable antics. Amped up with the foot-tapping background music, the video is a perfect visual treat for his fans and viewers across the globe.

Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series will premiere worldwide on Prime Video from February 10 onwards. Farzi, which marks Sethupathi's foray into the streaming space but he refuses to call it a OTT debut.

"I don't know how to say it's a debut because I don't see it as a debut. In 2010, I debuted as a hero. It's been 12 years. I did about 55 films. It's like I am going back as a kid again, so I don't think it's a debut," Sethupathi said during Farzi trailer launch in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Vijay has cultivated a new fan base and audience, courtesy of OTT and his films such as Super Deluxe, Vikram Vedha, 96 or the more recent Vikram. Now he is working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee Kumar's film Jawaan and with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas.