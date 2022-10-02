Mumbai (Maharashtra): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2022, the makers of the upcoming dark comedy Gandhi Talks unveiled the teaser of the film. Being a silent film, Gandhi Talks is expected to break all language barriers and allow audiences to relive the bygone silent film era - in a present-day setting.

Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Studios shared Gandhi Talks teaser. Sharing the teaser, the banner wrote, "Relive the silent film era!@zeestudiosofficial proudly presents #GandhiTalks, a dark comedy starring @actorvijaysethupathi #ArvindSwami @aditiraohydari @siddharth23oct in an @arrahman musical. #ComingSoon."

Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar Gandhi Talks brings back the silent film era, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, south actor Arvind Swami, Siddharth Jadhav and actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. Being a silent film, Gandhi Talks is expected to break all language barriers and allow audiences to relive the bygone silent film era - in a present-day setting. The only aural language of the film will be the music and score by the multi-award-winning legend, Padma Shri A.R. Rahman.

Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, fans seemed excited to watch this silent dark comedy. "So good can't wait," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, " Superbbbbbb "

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in director Sriram Raghvan's upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, he will be soon making his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series Farzi. Helmed by Raj and DK, the series also stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.