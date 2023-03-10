Hyderabad: Swara Bhaskar is all set to tie the knot with the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha-- Fahad Ahmad. The couple have already registered their marriage under the Special Marriages Act on January 6, 2023. Swara and Fahad have now decided to get hitched the traditional way.

Swara Bhasker's house decked up for shaadi festivities, friends tease her with funny video

Unlike most B-town celebs opting for destination weddings, the Veere Di Wedding actor opted for an intimate wedding at her maternal home in New Delhi. Taking to Instagram, the bold and beautiful actress shared a picture of her house all decked up with lights for the marriage festivities. Along with the picture, the excited soon-to-be-bride wrote: "It's giving shaadi feels.."

For the unversed, Swara's marriage will be a week-long affair starting March 11. The wedding functions will resume from Saturday and last till 16 with the reception at the end. With the marriage dates fast approaching, Swara's friends took to the social site Instagram and shared a funny reel, which was re-shared by Swara on her official handle.

Swara Bhasker's house decked up for shaadi festivities, friends tease her with funny video

The video shows her bunch of friends dancing in sync with the 'Kasturi Tilak' verse from Arti Kunj Bihari Ki. Sharing the video, her friends wrote: Dulhaniya @reallyswara TeamBride. POV: You're all set to send your sister away. It was uploaded by duggal_shilpi. Earlier, Swara Bhasker, known for her work in movies like "Anaarkali of Aarah," "Veere Di Wedding," "Nil Battey Sannata," and "Raanjhanaa," had uploaded a video outlining her and Fahad's love journey with a montage of all their cute moments.

She first met Fahad in January 2020 while taking part in a demonstration against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ahmad, a student leader, had inspired a group of students to start a resistance movement against the CAA.

Also read: Swara Bhasker ditches destination wedding plans, opts for maternal home at New Delhi; read deets inside