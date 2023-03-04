Hyderabad: Swara Bhasker, who has appeared in films such as 'Anaarkali of Aarah,' 'Veere Di Wedding,' 'Nil Battey Sannata,' and 'Raanjhanaa,' has found love in Fahad Ahmad, the president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing in Maharashtra. The couple registered their marriage in court and are soon to get hitched the traditional way.

The duo after much contemplation ditched the plans for a destination wedding and have finalised Swara's maternal home in Delhi for the marriage functions. TV actor Shruti Seth shared glimpses of Swara's wedding card on her official Instagram handle, which was re-shared by Swara in her story section. A source close to the family revealed that the couple will follow Indian rituals to solemnise their wedding in the presence of their close family and friends.

They have earmarked March 11 to 16 for the marriage functions starting from haldi, sangeet, and mehendi to the final shaadi. Swara had previously taken to Twitter to share the happy news of her marriage with Fahad Ahmad, whom she first met in January 2020 during her participation in a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ahmad, as a student leader, had organised a young crowd of students to form a resistance to CAA.

The actress also took to Instagram to share a video montage of all the adorable moments of their love story. In January 2020, the two met at a protest site, and love took its course. Fahad, a political activist based in Mumbai, is a pass out of Aligarh Muslim University and earned his M.Phil in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

In 2017 and 2018, he was elected general secretary of the TISS students' union, and he was a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests, mobilising the agitation's Mumbai leg by drawing large crowds from various colleges. Fahad is currently the Maharashtra unit chief of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the Samajwadi Party's youth wing.

