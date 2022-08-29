Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shehnaas Gill announced her next film 100% which will feature her alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The upcoming film will be Shehnaaz's second Hindi film after Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will hit theaters in

On Monday, Shehnaaz took to social media to announce her next venture which will be helmed by Sajid Khan. Dubbed as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video. "Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!" read the tweet by T-Series.

100% will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023. Khan, known for films such as Heyy Baby and two Housefull movies, last directed 2014's Humshakals.

READ | Soothing voice of Shehnaaz Gill will take you to Taaron Ke Shehar Main, watch video

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for which she started shooting earlier this year. She is apparently paired with Raghav Juyal in the film. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge in the lead roles.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos and also headlined Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.