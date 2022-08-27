Hyderabad (Telangana): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with a soothing rendition of Taaron Ke Shehar. On Saturday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen crooning lines from Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal's song Taaron Ke Shehar.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen singing Taaron Ke Shehar which depicts a tale of an intense love story followed by pain and separation. The song which was released by T-Series in 2020 featured Neha Kakkar and Sunny Kaushal. Taaron Ke Shehar is composed and penned by Jaani.

Soon after Shehnaaz dropped the video, fans flooded her comment section with kind words. A fan said, "Your voice always touch my heart," while another said, "So soothing voice 😍." Fans even connected the pain and separation in the song with Shehnaaz's real-life romance with Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Bigg Boss 13 star recently dismissed reports of her being thrown out of the film. Shehnaaz began shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali earlier this year. She is apparently paired with Raghav Juyal in the film. Shehnaaz recently made headlines for her alleged romance with Raghav. The actor, however, denied having found love again.

READ | Shehnaaz Gill reveals qualities she looks for in life partner

Shehnaaz rose to nationwide fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh. The actor is an avid social media user and has a YouTube channel by her name.