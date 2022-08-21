Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shehnaaz Gill's personal life is making waves these days. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is in news for her rumoured relationship with choreographer Raghav Juyal. While webloids are flooded with reports on her alleged romance, Shehnaaz Gill opened up on qualities that she looks for in your life partner.

During a recent interview, Shehnaaz was asked about her wedding plans and his latest crush. The actor denied that she has a crush on any of the actors. When quizzed further about whether she is apprehensive about dating an actor, Shehnaaz said "Never say never."

"I don’t know if anything can happen. Never say never. I can’t say that I will get married to an actor only or something like that. Life has been unpredictable to me, so anything can happen," said Shehnaaz on wedding plans.

The actor then talked about the qualities he looks in a man. Shehnaaz said her partner should know her inside out. The actor also said that she would like to be pampered and listened to but won't pay any attention to what he has to say.

Shehnaaz rose to nationwide fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actor grew closer to Sidharth Shukla during the show. They were reportedly planning to marry before their love story ended n an abrupt note when Sidharth passed away in September 2021.

After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with actor and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz began shooting for the film earlier this year. She is apparently paired with Raghav Juyal in the film.