Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday said she has finished dubbing for her upcoming multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam. In the film, written and directed by Gunasekhar, The Family Man 2 star reportedly features as the legendary princess Shakuntala. On Sunday, Samantha took to Instagram and posted a picture from the dubbing studio, writing, "And it's a wrap!" In February, Samantha shared the first look of Shakuntalam wherein she looked no lesser than a beautiful painting. In the mythology-based love saga, Samantha will be seen playing the titular role of ultimate enchantress.

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata. Produced by Neelima Guna, the film went into production last year. Shaakuntalam will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Samantha will also be seen in Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Telugu sci-fi thriller Yashoda. She last featured in a special appearance in the Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song from the pan India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha is also teaming up with the Avengers fame, Russo Brothers on a spin-off to Citadel in India, with Raj and DK as the co-creators. The international version features Priyanka Chopra in a key role.