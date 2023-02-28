Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has commenced shooting for the Indian installment of the Citadel universe is known. The actor will be playing an elite spy in the thriller and her role will demand a lot of tough action sequences. Pulling of physically challenging scenes won't be easy for Samantha as she is battling with Myositis. The actor, however, is doing great if her latest social media post is anything to go by.

On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories to share a close-up of her hands. Without divulging much, the actor wrote "Perks of action" on it followed by a nerd face emoji. The picture shows actor's bruised and battered hands and the perks that she is talking about is from the action sequences that is shooting for her upcoming series which is being made by the Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO.

Samantha shares pictures of bruised and battered hands as she shoots for Citadel

Citadel series based out of India is yet to be titled. It will reunite Samantha with her Family Man 2 helmers Raj and DK, who are the showrunners and directors. The series went on floors earlier this month in Mumbai. The series will also be shot in north India following which the team will head to Serbia and South Africa.

Watch | Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted first time after myositis diagnosis

Samantha aside, the series will also star Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The makers had earlier claimed that the series will be nothing short of a spectacle with a larger-than-life canvas. While it will be grand in scale, the treatment of the Indian installment of Citadel will remain rooted and sprinkled with Raj and DK's signature quirky humour.